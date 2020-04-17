Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Does the virus contaminate food?

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Does the virus contaminate food?

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Does the virus contaminate food?
WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Does the virus contaminate food?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WAAY 31 Coronavirus Concerns Q&A: Does the virus contaminate food?

Us for this question.

This week we've seen coronavirus cases break out at major facilities in the midwest.

Cotton asks, does the virus contaminate the food products in a situation like the meat packing plant in south dakota?

>> dr. hassoun: so, you know, from what we know, it can stay on the plastic surfaces and cardboards.

We don't know about if it really contaminate food.

We don't have any




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.