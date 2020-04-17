Saints adapting to new NFL business model

- in a world without sports...- we're still very much living in- a - world that's preparing to have- sports again... and have- them again soon.- the best example of that is the- national football - league... going on with its - annual draft as scheduled...- starting one week from today.

- and perhaps no team is adapting- to the new n-f-l business model- better... than the new orleans- saints... and they don't really- have- any other choice.

- for starters... new orleans is- considered to be one of the epi- centers, of the corona-virus...- and head coach sean payton was- the first known n-f-l figure...- to be diagnosed, with covid-19.- not to mention... the - organization's draft day audibl- is holding the war room, at - dixie brewing company... which- belong to saints owner gayle- benson.

- here's coach payton chatting it- up... with a former - southern miss guy jimmy - buffett... about his new-found- appreciation... for his new way- of life.- - "i kind of liked it because i didn't have - to deal with bill and i didn't- have to deal with - i could jus- put them on freaking mute - - and i got a lot less annoyed- with some of my scouts when i - could just put them on- mute and they were in tennessee- or california or pennsylvania.- all of a- sudden, i think that just comes- with getting older.

But we are- - - - going to i think - there will b- certain things that come from - this that will not have been- planned.

It'll just - be like hey, we can certainly - function in some capacity this- way that we never - would have thought."

- - - the saints have five picks, in- next week's draft... starting - with- number 24 overall... in the - first