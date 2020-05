- over at gulfport... the softbal- program already - honoring their two seniors, - tuesday night... with a - scoreboard tribute.

- at bat... number 10... that's - kellan haller... and then one - hit... or - error... number 1... that's - lorna fornea.

- of course... the fourth through- seventh innings reserved, for - the two-member class of 20-20..- which all adds up to a 4-nothin-