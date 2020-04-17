Looney’s Pub puts people before profits

Global  

It’s the people who make Looney’s Pub a special place.

Even though there's no dining-in, that family feel is still pouring out of the building.

INDUSTRY ITWITHOUT A PAYCHECK OR ENOUGHTIPS TO GET BY.

LOONEYLOCAL RESTAURANT CHAIN HAS AMESSAGE THAT THEY ARE OPEN ANDDOING THEIR BEST TO TAKE CAREOF THEIR EMPLOYEES.

WMAR2NEWSBEL AIR LOCATION AND SHOWS USWHAT THEY ARE DOING.Take pkg Nat I love you thankyou ItLooneyEven though there's nodinin━in...That family feelis still pouring out of thebuilding.

22:38:4━22:38:50“Some of these people are hereeveryday and you donthem for a week or two itlike not seeing family kindof.

I”22:42:4━22:42:46“Therebeen a lot of regulars comingout, a lot of support.

Peopletake care of us pretty goodso” At their Bel Air locationthe roughly 30 person a daystaff is cut to around 6.Nicholas Creed LooneyGeneral Manager22:37:2━22:37:31“They wentfrom a paycheck to no paycheckand this is carrying on longerand longer.

We want to makesure we take care of them asmuch as we can in this timeand be a part of thecommunity” Management decidedto give 20 percent of everycheck to employees who arenat work.

Customers have theoption to write a name of afavorite employeedonspread out over the staff.Chris League Employee22:44:3━22:44:47“I know theyarenprofit right now, so itmore just breaking even andhelping us out.

To be at aplace like that is reallycool” Eddie kadhim22:53:3━22:53:45“as you knowthis is not what a bar usuallylooks like.

Usually therewould be barstools peoplesitting in them watchingOrioles games.

Instead itlined with these coffeecontainers that have orangecrushes in them to go”22:40:2━22:49:33“We soldover 400 of those lastweekend.

That seems to be thehot ticket in town right nowand itbusy” Staying busy because ofcommunity from people likeJames Johnson who owns a saladworks franchise around thecorner.

James Johnson Customer22:47.5━22:48:09“You donknow how much that has animpact on people especiallywhat weright now.

I think itawesome thing that they aredoing to give back to thoseemployees.

To give to thosewho candonincome” Open Thursday thruSunday.

All looking forward tothe day they can grab a seatwith a friend and get back tolife at LooneyEddie Kadhim WMAR2 News.YOU CAN GO TO ON━O━THREE I━PERSON VOTING CENTERS F




