IFCA Cancels North-South All-Star Classic

Well unfortunately you can add another annual sporting event to the list of those that have been canceled due to the covd-19 pandemic...on thursday the indiana football coaches association announcing the cancellation of the 20-20 north-south all star classic..

The 54th annual game was scheduled to take place on friday july 10th at ben davis high school in indianapolis..

Per usual, northeast indiana would have been well represented..

Over a dozen area players were selected to the north roster, including homestead's jake archbold and east noble's bailey parker..

3 parker..