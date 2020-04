Delray Beach nurse treats coronavirus patients in New York

ESSENTIAL WORKERS.MANY PUTTING THEIR LIVES ONTHE LINE DURING THIS NATIONALCRISIS.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SRYAN HUGHES EXPLAINS - THAT ISTHE CASE FOR A LOCAL E-R NURSE... LEAVING HER FAMILY BEHINDTO HELP IN ONE OF THE HARDESTHIT AREAS.<<“WEANY TASK GIVEN TO US” AIRFORCE RESERVE CAPTAIN SARILIATHERILDOR NOW ON A NEWMISSION...DEPLOYED TO HELPRELIEVE THE OVERBURDENEDDOCTORS AND NURSES IN NEW YORKCITY...HIT HARD BY THESTAGGERING NUMBER OF COVID-1CASES.“PATIENTS HERE ARE MUCHSICKER THAN THE ONES IIN FLORIDA.

I40 YEAR-OLD HEALTHY PATIENTSDYING” SARILIA IS ANEMERGENCY ROOM NURSE AT DELRAYMEDICAL CENTER.

LAST WEEK,WITH LESS THAN 24 HOURSNOTICE...SHE BOARDED A PLANEAT MACDILL AIRFORCE BASE INTAMPA...WITH OTHER DOCTORS ANDNURSES ASSIGNED TO THE 927THAIR REFUELING WING.

THEY WERESENT TO HELP COMBAT THECORONAVIRUS CRISIS.“THEVOLUME IS JUST TREMENDOUS.WEFROM THEIR HOMES AS WELL ASTHE NURSING HOMES AND THEYJUST VERY SICK” SARILIA LEFTHER FAMILY BEHIND...AND ISSTATIONED AT JACOBI MEDICALCENTER IN THE BRONX.

SHEWORKING LONG HOURS...WITHLIMITED SUPPLIES...TOSTABILIZE PATIENTS...AND HUNIT...WORKING TO SAVE LIVES.“THEY WANT TO HELP AND THEYFEEL LIKE WHERE THEYPLACED IS PLACING THEM TO HELPTHE MOST AMERICANS POSSIBLE”SARILIA JOINED THE AIRFORCE 7YEARS AGO TO SERVE HERCOUNTRY.... NOW - SHETHE MANY ON THE FRONTLINES...HELPING PATIENTSDURING THIS UNPRECEDENTEDTIME.“SEEING THE PATIENTSHERE...NO ONE IS ABLE TO VISITTHEM THEYSOMETIMES YOUSOMEYANES YOUPERSON THEY SEE”DOZEN OTHER AIRMEN WERE SENTON WEDNESDAY TO NY...AND SINCETHE PANDEMIC STARTED ABOUT 500MEN AND WOMEN HAVE BEENDEPLOYED.

SARILIA WILL BE INNEW YORK CITY UNTIL SHE IS NOLONGER NEEDED.