Even With School Closed, Locust Grove Pre-K Teacher Fulfills Promise To Student Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:53s - Published 10 hours ago Even With School Closed, Locust Grove Pre-K Teacher Fulfills Promise To Student 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Even With School Closed, Locust Grove Pre-K Teacher Fulfills Promise To Student STUDENTS. AS YOU CAN SEE..STUDENTS AND THEIR FAMILIESHEADED TO THE STREETS TO SEETHOSE FAMILIAR FACES.NOW 2 WORKS FOR YOU SPORTS,DRIVEN BY YOUR OKLAHOMAFORD DEALERSWELCOME INTO SPORTSEVERYBODY GREETINGSEVERYBODY.. MIKE BOYNTON, ONTHAT KILLER RECRUITINGCLASS.. IN JUST A BIT.. BUTFIRST.. DISTANCE..LEARNING.. FOR PARENTS DOINGIT AS POORLY AS ME.. YOUJUST SHUDDERED.. BUT FOR THEKIDDOS, WHO ARE LEARNINGMUCH.. WELL, THERE SHOULD BEA REWARD, RIGHT??.. ONELOCUST GROVE TEACHERBELIEVES SO..IT'S A STORY THAT MAKES USPROUD 2 BE OK.. CRUZE SOT -YEAH, THIS ONE'S ABOUTANIMALS..LIKE ALL OF US.. 4-YEAR-OLDCRUZE IS STUCK AT HOME WITHA LITTLE MORE TIME TO READTHESE DAYS.. SOT - I LIKETHE TIGER AND MONKEYCRUZE IS IN PRE-K, AT THELOCUST GROVE EARLY LEARNINGCENTER..-MS. ATCHLEY'S CLASS-.. WHENSCHOOLS CLOSED LAST MONTHBECAUSE OF COVID-19.. HE WASGETTING CLOSE TO LEARNINGHIS 50TH'SIGHT WORD'.. AND GETTINGTHE BIG PRIZE THAT COMESWITHTHAT ACCOMPLISHMENT.. SOT -I BUY LUNCH AND EAT WITHTHEM.. CRUZE KEPT WORKING ATHOME.. AND FINALLY, LEARNEDALL 50 WORDS..SOT - WON'T GET TO HAVELUNCH WITH HER, HUH?//OHYES I WILL - I WILL FIND AWAYINSTEAD OF THE CAFETERIA..MS ATCHLEY BROUGHT EVERY4-YEAR-OLD'S FAVORITELUNCH (CHEESEBURGER!), TOCRUZE'S HOUSE..SOT - HE WANTED MCDONALD'S..I BROUGHT IT.. SOT - HE WASSO EXCITED SOT - IT WAS ANHONOR LIKE ALL OF.. MS.ATCHLEY.. DISCOVERING INRECENT WEEKS.. HOW MUCH WEUSED TO TAKEFOR GRANTED.. SOT - WISHI'D HUGGED EM LONGER..BUT AT LEAST FOR THIS LITTLEBOY.. SHE GOT TO DOSOMETHING ABOUT IT..SOT - HIGH FIVE HOW CUTE ISTHAT KID?.. WE'RE BACKSPORTSAFTER THIS..





You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert Lake RT @Michell49795623: “Even though school buildings are closed, the teachers and staff are still there, with open arms”. Phone Calls Become… 22 minutes ago Jared Kushner is a POS. RT @MSethG: @RonaldKlain Actually @RonaldKlain it’s even more ridiculous. How can employers bring people back in Phase One if the schools a… 35 minutes ago Mama Penguin RT @FarmingtonElem: Farmington Falcons, Our hearts are broken with the news that the school building will remain closed for the remainder… 48 minutes ago Michelle Robertson “Even though school buildings are closed, the teachers and staff are still there, with open arms”. Phone Calls Beco… https://t.co/O74HAlaCqv 2 hours ago Trey Wilkerson @TheRickWilson @JimVertuno I was thinking surely he meant an increase of 2-3% in mortality, so if 50k were going to… https://t.co/O8oBzd0K5P 2 hours ago Coulda Woulda Shoulda Sorry Children still have to pay school fees? Even with the fact school is closed??? 2 hours ago Constantine Maison @h3h3productions https://t.co/4lZKRlmf7K im stuck in the house with my abusive dad and i cant even afford clothes… https://t.co/6GdCEA1Fld 6 hours ago M I obviously support schools being closed for public health concerns, but I have a lot of sympathy for students who… https://t.co/MP5zoc1E0J 10 hours ago