Safer at home order extended Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:14s - Published now Safer at home order extended 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Safer at home order extended ORDER HAS BEENEXTENDED UNTIL LATEMAY.N-B-C 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE HAS DETAILSON WHAT'SCHANGING.THE STAY AT HOMEORDER IS NOW SETTO LAST UNTIL MAY26TH....BUT THAT DOES NOTMEAN IT WILL BE THELAST TIME HE COULDEXTEND THE ORDER....13:40:30 bottom line,businesses, workers, us,can't be competent if notconfident about our safetyand health.GOVERNOR TONYEVERS ANNOUNCEDTHE EXTENSION....AS WELL AS THECLOSURE OF ALL K-THROUGH 12-SCHOOLS FOR THEREMAINDER OF THESCHOOL YEAR....i know we're askingpeople to sacrifice a lotTHE ORDER ALSOCOMES WITH A FEWNEW CHANGES,EFFECTIVE NEXTFRIDAY.THESE WILL ALLOWSOME BUSINESSESAND ACTIVITIES TOOPEN BACK UP, WHILEOTHER CHANGESHELP MAKEBUSINESSES SAFERFOR EMPLOYEES ANDCUSTOMERS.FOR EXAMPLE, GOLFCOURSES CAN OPENAND LIBRARIES CANRUN CURB-SIDE PICKUP.AND THERE WILL BELIMITS ON HOW MANYPEOPLE AREALLOWED INSIDEESSENTIALBUSINESSES.OVERALL...EVERSSAYS UNTIL THERE'S AVACCINE...GETTINGBACK TO "OURNORMAL" CAN NOT BEDONE QUICKLY....WE HAVE A LIST OFTHE ALL THE NEWCHANGES ON OURWEBSITE...IN THE NEWSROOM,ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26(END PKG)DURING TODAY'SNEWS CONFERENCE,GOVERNOR EVERS





You Might Like

Tweets about this Fly by wire RT @Barnes_Law: WJFW - Police chief pens letter to Gov. Evers requesting end to Safer at Home; order gets extended hours later 2 minutes ago Tyler To escape the depressing news of the safer at home order being extended I am watching some @NikkiGlaser stand up on youtube.... 🙌 8 minutes ago Erin I cut my hair by myself for the first time in my life today. #QuarantineThings In other news, safer-at-home order… https://t.co/eniixJQdpr 23 minutes ago covid-182 RT @thebozho: Evers and six other Midwestern governors say they will coordinate to reopen the economy regionally. https://t.co/apnYTDYkzF 23 minutes ago Glow ✍🏻. #TrumpResign! RT @WISN12News: Republicans threaten legal action against extended Safer at Home order https://t.co/K1OTycUYke 32 minutes ago WISN 12 NEWS Republicans threaten legal action against extended Safer at Home order https://t.co/K1OTycUYke 34 minutes ago