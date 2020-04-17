Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Food Industry Turns To GoFundMe To Raise Money For Health Care Heroes & Struggling Employees

Coronavirus Update: Food Industry Turns To GoFundMe To Raise Money For Health Care Heroes & Struggling Employees

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Food Industry Turns To GoFundMe To Raise Money For Health Care Heroes & Struggling Employees

Coronavirus Update: Food Industry Turns To GoFundMe To Raise Money For Health Care Heroes & Struggling Employees

If you're looking for a place to donate some of your stimulus check, an unprecedented number of GoFundMe pages have sprung up online.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge looked at how the food industry is using the fundraising site to help out.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenGreenberg

Ben Greenberg RT @CBSNews: California Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to give relief to food industry workers https://t.co/JoBliyG4dE https:/… 7 seconds ago

CBSNews

CBS News California Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to give relief to food industry workers… https://t.co/cVaqLnFlrf 4 minutes ago

motherglover1

Mother Glover RT @a35362: California Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to give relief to food industry workers https://t.co/gKVSvgMBjA via @CBS… 1 hour ago

a35362

April Spivey California Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to give relief to food industry workers https://t.co/gKVSvgMBjA via @CBSNews 1 hour ago

ezraromero

Ezra David Romero RT @CapRadioNews: Workers across California’s food industry who fall ill with the coronavirus will get supplemental sick leave under an exe… 2 hours ago

Maryrey51

Mary Reynolds RT @CBSThisMorning: California Governor Gavin Newsom signs executive order to give relief to food industry workers https://t.co/G6olvRi5V0 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.