In The Dark S02E02 Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie

In The Dark 2x02 "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo - LOST AND FOUND – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) gets a surprise visit while the Guiding Hope team – Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy –– work on a plan to cover up their new “business.” Darnell’s (Keston John) visit to Nia (Nicki Micheaux) takes an unexpected turn and Dean (Rich Sommer) gets a new mission.
Also starring Casey Deidrick.
Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#202).
Original airdate 4/23/2020.
