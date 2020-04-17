In The Dark S02E02 Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:22s - Published 4 days ago In The Dark S02E02 Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie In The Dark 2x02 "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo - LOST AND FOUND – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) gets a surprise visit while the Guiding Hope team – Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy –– work on a plan to cover up their new “business.” Darnell’s (Keston John) visit to Nia (Nicki Micheaux) takes an unexpected turn and Dean (Rich Sommer) gets a new mission. Also starring Casey Deidrick. Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#202). Original airdate 4/23/2020. In The Dark 2x02 Promo/Preview "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" In The Dark Season 2 Episode 2 Promo In The Dark 2x02 Promo "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" (HD) #InTheDark » Watch In The Dark Thursdays at 9pm on The CW » Starring: Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Rich Sommer, Kathleen York 0

