In The Dark S02E02 Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie

In The Dark 2x02 "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" Season 2 Episode 2 Promo - LOST AND FOUND – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) gets a surprise visit while the Guiding Hope team – Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy –– work on a plan to cover up their new “business.” Darnell’s (Keston John) visit to Nia (Nicki Micheaux) takes an unexpected turn and Dean (Rich Sommer) gets a new mission.

Also starring Casey Deidrick.

Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#202).

Original airdate 4/23/2020.

In The Dark 2x02 Promo/Preview "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" In The Dark Season 2 Episode 2 Promo In The Dark 2x02 Promo "Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie" (HD) #InTheDark » Watch In The Dark Thursdays at 9pm on The CW » Starring: Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Rich Sommer, Kathleen York

