Drug Showing Promise Against Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:23s - Published now Drug Showing Promise Against Coronavirus Researchers say 53 patients received the drug Remdesivir and showed signs of improvement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mary Mary RT @davidasinclair: Dow futures surge after ⁦@statnews⁩ reports that ⁦@GileadSciences⁩ drug remdesivir shows promise against #COVID19 🤞 ht… 53 minutes ago