Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Dough not' get in the way of Canadians and their doughnuts as dozens of cars line up for the sweet treat

'Dough not' get in the way of Canadians and their doughnuts as dozens of cars line up for the sweet treat

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:44s - Published
'Dough not' get in the way of Canadians and their doughnuts as dozens of cars line up for the sweet treat

'Dough not' get in the way of Canadians and their doughnuts as dozens of cars line up for the sweet treat

Dozens of cars were seen lining up at a Krispy Kreme doughnuts shop in Mississauga, Canada on Thursday (April 16).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Dough not' get in the way of Canadians and their doughnuts as dozens of cars line up for the sweet treat

Dozens of cars were seen lining up at a Krispy Kreme doughnuts shop in Mississauga, Canada on Thursday (April 16).

According to local media, the store has been placing pylons and hired a guard to help drivers navigate the heavy traffic.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.