Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dead at 81 Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:22s - Published 1 hour ago Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dead at 81 Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, CT. His daughter, Elizabeth, shared the news of his death on Twitter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this