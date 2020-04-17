Michael Che to pay rent for NYC public housing tenants Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published now Michael Che to pay rent for NYC public housing tenants The ‘SNL' star will cover one month's rent for 160 units in the NYC public housing project his late grandmother lived in. 0

