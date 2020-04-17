Eight-month-old twin sisters giggle as they recognise each other for the first time

The cutest moment when eight-month-old twins make each other laugh for the first time while crawling about on the floor.

The clip, filmed on April 10 shows the moment Willow and Bella noticed each other and instantly started giggling.

The twin's dad Andrew told Newsflare: "Our twin girls are eight-months-old and were born two months premature, so they are a little behind developmentally.

"They are really happy and love to engage with their older brothers and other family members, but this is the first time they've really communicated with each other.

Along with the rest of the country, we're on lockdown, so seeing these two interacting like this really brightened our day."