Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eight-month-old twin sisters giggle as they recognise each other for the first time

Eight-month-old twin sisters giggle as they recognise each other for the first time

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Eight-month-old twin sisters giggle as they recognise each other for the first time

Eight-month-old twin sisters giggle as they recognise each other for the first time

The cutest moment when eight-month-old twins make each other laugh for the first time while crawling about on the floor.

The clip, filmed on April 10 shows the moment Willow and Bella noticed each other and instantly started giggling.

The twin's dad Andrew told Newsflare: "Our twin girls are eight-months-old and were born two months premature, so they are a little behind developmentally.

"They are really happy and love to engage with their older brothers and other family members, but this is the first time they've really communicated with each other.

Along with the rest of the country, we're on lockdown, so seeing these two interacting like this really brightened our day."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.