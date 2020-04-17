Woolwich ferry celebrates NHS workers fighting COVID-19 by spinning round in Thames Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:29s - Published 1 hour ago Woolwich ferry celebrates NHS workers fighting COVID-19 by spinning round in Thames London's Woolwich ferry applauded NHS workers by spinning in the middle of the Thames river yesterday (April 16). Every Thursday evening at 8 p.m. The British public take part in the "ClapForCarers" campaign to show appreciation for NHS workers battling coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this