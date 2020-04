China's Wuhan raises COVID-19 death toll by 50%, admits to missed cases | Oneindia News

AT A TIME WHEN THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BATTLING THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CHINA IS RECTIFYING ITS ERRORS AS THE COUNTRY LIMPS BACK TO NORMALCY.

CHINA'S WUHAN WHICH WAS THE EPICENTRE OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN DECEMBER LATE LAST YEAR, EARLIER REPORTED 2579 DEATHS BUT NOW CHINA HAS REVISED WUHAN'S DEATH TOLL BY 1290, A 50% INCREASE.

THE NEW COVID-19 DEATH TOLL IN WUHAN STANDS AT 3869.

CHINA HAS ADMITTED THAT MANY FATAL CASES WERE "MISTAKENLY REPORTED" OR MISSED ENTIRELY, AMID GROWING GLOBAL DOUBTS ABOUT CHINESE TRANSPARENCY.

WUHAN'S EPIDEMIC PREVENTION AND CONTROL HEADQUARTERS CITED SEVERAL REASONS FOR THE MISSED CASES, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT THE CITY'S MEDICAL STAFF WERE OVERWHELMED IN THE EARLY DAYS AS INFECTIONS CLIMBED, LEADING TO LATE REPORTING, OMISSIONS OR MIS-REPORTING.

IT ALSO CITED INSUFFICIENT TESTING AND TREATMENT FACILITIES, AND SAID SOME PATIENTS DIED AT HOME AND THUS THEIR DEATHS WERE NOT PROPERLY REPORTED.

