Michael Che to pay rent for NYC public housing tenants

Michael Che to pay rent for NYC public housing tenants

Michael Che to pay rent for NYC public housing tenants

The ‘SNL' star will cover one month's rent for 160 units in the NYC public housing project his late grandmother lived in.

