Harry Kane delivers message to coronavirus survivor Archie Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published now Harry Kane delivers message to coronavirus survivor Archie England striker Harry Kane has sent a special video message to his biggest fan - a four-year-old cancer sufferer who overcame Covid-19. Archie Wilks, who caught coronavirus during treatment for rare childhood cancer neuroblastoma, was sent the uplifting message from the Tottenham Hotspur player on Friday morning. 0

