Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles

On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California.

To help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

candypie22

Kimberly RT @CBSThisMorning: Prince Harry participated in a video conference this week and showed the world he's just like everyone else — quarantin… 41 seconds ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka Video shows the dressed-down Duke and Duchess of Sussex making the rounds for Project Angel Food. https://t.co/bQCXnMCyLM via @HuffPostEnt 49 seconds ago

KisaKyerra

Kisa Kyerra RT @CBSNews: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in L.A. amid pandemic https://t.co/nej5oe2hDM https://t.co/qPidTeUUnn 1 minute ago

chrissummerfel2

Chris Summerfelt RT @TMZ: Harry and Meghan's First Sighting in Los Angeles, Feeding The Needy https://t.co/CdZIQF7COr 2 minutes ago

candidandhonest

Frankly Brutal #Harry , you are NOT Canadian. How can u miss a place that you've stayed in for a few weeks in an unreal setting? -… https://t.co/MhXHlH2HtE 2 minutes ago

Thierry_Kame

Thierry Kame RT @MekahloNBCLA: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle partner with @ProjAngelFood to deliver free meals to Angelenos too sick to shop and cook f… 3 minutes ago

Troy2409

Troy RT @brexitblog_info: Let me rephrase this: “Increasingly desperate at the lack of media attention & fading public interest in her, Meghan… 3 minutes ago

SharonAndrea

Sharon Taylor Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Experience LA Through Philanthropy https://t.co/Bec3GTIX9v via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.