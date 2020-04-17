Norman Hunter: Former Leeds and England defender dies aged 76

Global  

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76.

Hunter, who made 28 appearances for the Three Lions and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was last week admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Hiformer club said in a statement: "Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76."

