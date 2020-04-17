Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus

The wife of Broadway star Nick Cordero is thanking Frankie Grande for his support as the actor battles the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus https://t.co/q… 17 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus https://t.co/KP… 17 hours ago

juultjeh_

Julia! Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus https://t.co/eV6OQFasj0 https://t.co/c9fiU07l3U 1 day ago

SlamminTunes

SlamminTunes Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus https://t.co/gmrgq1auCJ 1 day ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Nick Cordero’s wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus – Music News https://t.co/zFlI9lAFuS 1 day ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Nick Cordero's Wife Praises Ariana Grande's Brother for Support During Coronavirus Battle https://t.co/KoEzO4xrxO https://t.co/JbphIgQB0v 2 days ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus Cordero, who shares 10-month-old… https://t.co/7yZWHigpcD 2 days ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Nick Cordero's wife praises Frankie Grande for support as star battles coronavirus Cordero, who shares 10-month-old… https://t.co/ATzjo6CRdG 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.