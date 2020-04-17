Ben Affleck and Matt Damon raise $1.75 million with charity poker tournament Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published 12 hours ago Ben Affleck and Matt Damon raise $1.75 million with charity poker tournament Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have given the funds of hunger-relief organisation Feeding America a $1.75 million dollar boost by playing poker with their celebrity friends. 0

