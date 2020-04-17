Global  

INEOS starts delivering millions of bottles of hand sanitiser

INEOS has today announced that it has started delivering millions of bottles of hand sanitiser each month to hospitals across France.

The project brought together the manufacturing and enterprise of INEOS led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the racing team logistics led by Sir Dave Brailsford, the Team Principal of Team INEOS.

This major initiative has brought together the very best of all INEOS and its teams in a race against the clock.

