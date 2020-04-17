Utica Police make an arrest in connection with February Shots Fired Incident

Police are charging an 18 year old in connection to a gun that went off at symonds place.
But that teen is facing even more charges.
Herman nash, is facing several charges, listed right there on your screen.
This is a look at the scene from february 16th.
You'll recall newschannel 2 reported several shots were fired on three city streets... on the same day.
It's unclear if the gunshots on howe and eagle streets are connected to symonds place .
In a separate, unrelated case, felony charges are raised against nash for allegedly possessing an illegal gun while arguing with others at a home on springate street.
During their investigation... utica police say they found 'cause' to search a nearby vehicle, where they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun belonging to nash.
The teen is charged with several counts of criminal possession of a weapon.