Utica Police make an arrest in connection with February Shots Fired Incident

Police are charging an 18 year old in connection to a gun that went off at symonds place.

But that teen is facing even more charges.

Herman nash, is facing several charges, listed right there on your screen.

This is a look at the scene from february 16th.

You'll recall newschannel 2 reported several shots were fired on three city streets... on the same day.

It's unclear if the gunshots on howe and eagle streets are connected to symonds place .

In a separate, unrelated case, felony charges are raised against nash for allegedly possessing an illegal gun while arguing with others at a home on springate street.

During their investigation... utica police say they found 'cause' to search a nearby vehicle, where they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun belonging to nash.

The teen is charged with several counts of criminal possession of a weapon.