state rep arrest

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
arrested two hours after session
Small-business owner, from london, kentucky, arrested on d-u-i charges, after the legislative session ended last night.

According to the lexington herald leader..

Laurel county sheriff's deputies arrested first-term state representative derek lewis early this morning.

According to the paper...the arrest citation says deputies found lewis with bloodshot eyes, and smelling of alcohol ... in a pickup truck sitting against a fence in a ditch.

According to the lexington herald leader..

The citation says he was slurring his words, cursed, and refused to perform a field sobriety test or take a blood test.

Lewis represents laurel and clay counties and part of leslie county, according to the paper.

The state house adjourned around 11:30 last night for the last day of the 2020 kentucky legislative session.

According to the paper..

Lewis was arrested around 1:30 in the morning.

