state rep arrest

Small-business owner, from london, kentucky, arrested on d-u-i charges, after the legislative session ended last night.
According to the lexington herald leader..
Laurel county sheriff's deputies arrested first-term state representative derek lewis early this morning.
According to the paper...the arrest citation says deputies found lewis with bloodshot eyes, and smelling of alcohol ... in a pickup truck sitting against a fence in a ditch.
According to the lexington herald leader..
The citation says he was slurring his words, cursed, and refused to perform a field sobriety test or take a blood test.
Lewis represents laurel and clay counties and part of leslie county, according to the paper.
The state house adjourned around 11:30 last night for the last day of the 2020 kentucky legislative session.
According to the paper..
Lewis was arrested around 1:30 in the morning.
