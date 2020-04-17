Global  

Johnny Depp joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joins Instagram

Johnny Depp amassed more than 1.6 million Instagram followers in just 14 hours after joining the site, and in an eight-minute video he thanked fans for their "unwavering support" over the years, and urged his followers to "care for one another" during the coronavirus pandemic.

