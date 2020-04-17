Alcohol Consumption May Increase Odds of Getting COVID-19, Says WHO Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 1 hour ago Alcohol Consumption May Increase Odds of Getting COVID-19, Says WHO Alcohol sales have jumped since the pandemic started. But the World Health Organization (WHO) says drinking may be putting people more at risk. 0

