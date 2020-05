Actress Anushka Sharma was in the mood for some banter with hubby Virat Kohli amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but it seems like the Indian cricket captain was not too amused.



Recent related videos from verified sources Madhuri Dixit, Virat Kohli and others appeal to put 'lockdown' on domestic violence



Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan among others have joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, exressing concern over the global.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:17 Published on April 20, 2020 Lockdown Diaries: Anushka plays monopoly with Virat and family



During the period of home quarantine and practicing social distancing, Anushka is making most of the free time spending lovely moments with her husband Virat and family. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:41 Published on April 7, 2020