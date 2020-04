Former England international Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE AND STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF NORMAN HUNTER, FILE FOOTAGE OF ENGLAND WINNING THE 1966 WORLD CUP SHOWS: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (FILE - MAY 8, 1970) (ORIGINALLY 4:3) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

PEOPLE SEATED AT TABLES STORY: Former Leeds United and England defender Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter has died at 76 after contracting the novel coronavirus, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Friday (April 17).

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," Leeds said on their website.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club and earned his fearsome nickname for his tough tackling.

He won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with Leeds and played in their 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.

He was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, without playing, and came on as a substitute in the 3-2 defeat by West Germany in the 1970 World Cup quarter-final.

Hunter, who won 28 caps for England, was also the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 1974.

The Professional Footballers Association (PFA) said the game had lost a legend.

