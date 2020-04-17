100 Pint Club (4-16-20)

Tonight... we've seen blood drives cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus... but one man is still doing his part to help out those in need... kq2's chris roush brings us the story... <<it's a small act, but it means to the world to some... (sot, garnett need it and it doesn't bother me.") 83-year-old garnett hecker continues to donate blood... doing so for more than 40 years...and this week...he went in for the 100th time... (sot, garnett hecker: "i was waiting for a blood drive at grace church usually and i always went to that, but that was canceled.

I figured that there won't be blood drives for a while, so i figured i'd get it done.")hecker donates three to four times a year... and does so because it's personal to him...(sot, garnett hecker: "my mom had something wrong with her and they had to give her blood transfusions every three months, were a lot of people that needed it and it didn't bother me.")despite the current pandemic...hecker says it's important to still get out and donate blood...and will continue to do so for as long as he can.chris roush... kq2 news...