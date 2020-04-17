Smithfield Foods in South Dakota Is Now America's Largest COVID-19 Hotspot

The state's health department says that 518 employees at the meat processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19.



Tweets about this Sharon-“Please stay home for them” Howell RT @AdamSerwer: South Dakota’s (white) governor didn’t shut down, and now the state has a huge outbreak including at a Smithfield plant whe… 16 seconds ago kay RT @IWasHrren: Is ANYONE surprised Smithfield Foods, whose factory is America's hottest producer of Corona virus, is owned by Chinese. htt… 3 minutes ago John V as in Victor RT @greenhousenyt: This Is Absurd—South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem does public relations for Smithfield despite the over 700 cases at its… 6 minutes ago Caitlin Baca RT @AlbertSamaha: Yet Smithfield representatives and South Dakota's governor cite the plant's large immigrant population as explanation for… 9 minutes ago