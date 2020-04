Alexander-Arnold sees Liverpool past Real Madrid in Stay and Play Cup

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: GOALS FROM ESPORTS ROUND OF 16 GAMES IN THE EA SPORTS FIFA 20 STAY AND PLAY CUP WITH LIVERPOOL (TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD) BEATING REAL MADRID (VINICIUS JUNIOR) 4-1, BRONDBY (JESPER LINDSTROM) BEATING CHELSEA (CESAR AZPILICUETA) 2-0, ROMA (JUSTIN KLUIVERT) BEATING PSG (JUAN BERNAT) 2-0 AND PORTO (FABIO SILVA) BEATING TOTTENHAM (SERGE AURIER) 3-2 SHOWS: INTERNET / UNKNOWN VARIOUS LOCATIONS (APRIL 16, 2020) (EA SPORTS FIFA 20 - MUST COURTESY "EA SPORTS FIFA 20") REAL MADRID (CONTROLLED BY VINICIUS JUNIOR) V LIVERPOOL (CONTROLLED BY TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD) 1.

GRAPHIC SHOWING TOURNAMENT BRACKET STORY: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold showed his gaming credentials, dispatching Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior 4-1 as the first four EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup round of 16 match-ups got underway on Thursday (April 16).

Alexander-Arnold conceded early before four unanswered goals led his side into the quarter-finals where he'll face either Achraf Hakimi's Borussia Dortmund or Jesper Karlstrom's Djurgarden in a tournament that pits star players, representing their clubs virtually, against one another in a knockout format.

Brondby's Jesper Lindstrom meanwhile, backed up his 8-2 demolition of Marseille on Wednesday (April 15) by beating a Chelsea side controlled by defender Cesar Azpilicueta 2-0 to set up a last eight meeting with Roma's Justin Kluivert, who proved too strong for Juan Bernat and his PSG side with a 2-0 victory of his own.

In the other result, Fabio Silva's Porto needed a golden goal to edge past Tottenham, who were being controlled by Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, following their initial 2-2 stale mate.

On Friday (April 17), Manchester City's Phil Foden and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix begin their campaigns against AIK, controlled by Nabil Bahoui and Lyon, controlled by Bruno Guimaraes respectively, while Ajax's Sergino Dest meets Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy and Hakimi and Karlstrom face off.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)