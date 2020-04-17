Inside makeshift mortuary that can house up to 240 bodies Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published now Inside makeshift mortuary that can house up to 240 bodies These are the first pictures inside a make-shift mortuary that was built in less than a week to increase capacity during the coronavirus. The site in Bristol is designed to deal with a potential extra demand for a dignified site where bodies can be stored ahead of funerals.The marquee, which has been built at a vehicle depot, can accommodate up to 240 bodies.It was completed earlier this week and contains six chilled containers that are covered by a large gazebo. Faith leaders and a humanist gathered for a ceremony today (Friday) to offer thoughts and prayers for those who might need to use the site and their families during the pandemic.The event was also attended by Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees.Mr Rees said: "This is a difficult time for everyone in our city and we know the reason for building this place of rest is distressing for our communities. It's important we take all preparations necessary so we can provide a dignified place to rest for citizens who sadly lose their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic."Today's event exemplified kindness, respect and dignity. It's reassuring to see representatives from a range of faiths and non-faiths coming together today. I hope it gives some comfort to all our residents that we will do all we can to support each other through this difficult time."We stand with people from all faiths and no faith because We Are Bristol together."Hospitals across the UK have increased their general capacity for patients who died over the last few weeks but local councils have been working to be prepared if further space is needed.This was one of the first times members of the public have been allowed inside. The council said they allowed different faiths from across the city to view the site as they wanted to be open and transparent about the preparations it was making.Representatives from different religions gave a prayer while a leading humanist also gave a reading to a small gathering inside. Although no funeral services will take place at the site, Bristol City Council said it held the ceremony so faith and non-faith representatives can help bereaved people better understand the process.The council said it had been quickly established to ensure sufficient capacity to allow for dignity and respect to be maintained before funerals are held.Attendees at the event included The Bishop of Bristol Vivienne Faull virtually over Zoom, The Buddhist Chaplin at the University of Bristol, Sister Jinho, Humanist Celebrant Chrissie Hackett, and Zaheer Shabir, represented the Muslim community. A number of other faith leaders, unable to attend in person, also joined the ceremony by Zoom, including Rabbi Monique Mayer and Hindu representative, Shiv Sama. The Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees, Cllr Asher Craig, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Communities and the Lord Mayor of Bristol also attended.Restrictions will be in place at the site to protect staff who will be offered continued emotional support.The site is not yet in use and Bristol City Council has written to neighbours around the site to keep them informed. 0

