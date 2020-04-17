Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US President Donald Trump lays out a 3-phase plan to reopen economy

US President Donald Trump lays out a 3-phase plan to reopen economy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:08s - Published
US President Donald Trump lays out a 3-phase plan to reopen economy

US President Donald Trump lays out a 3-phase plan to reopen economy

US President Donald Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of Covid-19.

Trump laid a plan to restore normal activity in places that are seeing a decrease in cases.

Places with declining infections would begin a three-phase gradual reopening.

Trump said, "Our approach outlines three phases in restoring our economic life.

We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time.

And some states will be able to open up sooner than others.

Some states are not in the kind of trouble that others are in."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DancesWithRain

Annie Jimenez President Donald Trump gave governors a three-phase plan Thursday for reopening the economy but Gov. Inslee said he… https://t.co/couzzJrpv5 12 minutes ago

VaBornefeld

VABornefeld RT @DrNealHouston: President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out a three-phase road map to reopening the U.S. economy, closed for weeks after… 1 hour ago

DrNealHouston

Neal Houston, PhD 🇺🇲 ⭐⭐⭐ President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out a three-phase road map to reopening the U.S. economy, closed for weeks… https://t.co/XxoftGJocI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.