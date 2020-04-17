US President Donald Trump lays out a 3-phase plan to reopen economy

US President Donald Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of Covid-19.
Trump laid a plan to restore normal activity in places that are seeing a decrease in cases.
Places with declining infections would begin a three-phase gradual reopening.
Trump said, "Our approach outlines three phases in restoring our economic life.
We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time.
And some states will be able to open up sooner than others.
Some states are not in the kind of trouble that others are in."