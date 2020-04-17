Global  

S&S Tire Tip of The Day

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
S&S Tire Tip of The Day
James from S&S tire gives us details on when we should replace our tires!
S&S Tire Tip of The Day

They recover from ... c1 3 difference in traction, not only in take off from a stop sign or light, but also when braking.

Tires are vital important when you're braking.

They actually help you to stop because the rubber actually is grabbing the road to help it slow you down.

Speaker 1: now do you always have to replace four?

Not necessarily.

You may have three really good tires and you just have a problem with one.

Maybe you can get away with one or maybe just a pair.

Speaker 1: i'm james with s and s tire and that's your tip of the day from under the hood.

Welcome back... its time for our favorite positive post of the hood.

