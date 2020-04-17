Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > R. Kelly's New York trial postponed

R. Kelly's New York trial postponed

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published
R. Kelly's New York trial postponed

R. Kelly's New York trial postponed

R.

Kelly's racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York has been moved from July to September due to coronavirus concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamKatongole

Patrick Katongole RT @cnni: R. Kelly's New York sex-trafficking trial has been postponed until September, according to the prosecutor's office. https://t.co/… 57 minutes ago

andrzhein

Yusron A.F 安德烈哲因 RT @JakpostLife: Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September #jakpostlife https://t.co/hQN50PgX3P 3 hours ago

andrzhein

Yusron A.F 安德烈哲因 RT @jakpost: Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September #jakpost https://t.co/zPwbv2KByQ 3 hours ago

jakpost

The Jakarta Post Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September #jakpost https://t.co/zPwbv2KByQ 3 hours ago

JakpostLife

Jakpost Life Singer R. Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September #jakpostlife https://t.co/hQN50PgX3P 3 hours ago

HLNTV

HLN Singer R. Kelly's New York sex-trafficking trial has been postponed until September: https://t.co/pjjYoNwwDa https://t.co/1oR1z3bDBF 4 hours ago

iArianaKellz

𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘴𝘢𝘺. ||-// 🐇💕 RT @CNN: R. Kelly's New York sex-trafficking trial has been postponed until September, according to the prosecutor's office. https://t.co/F… 5 hours ago

EWN_Lifestyle

EWN Lifestyle R Kelly's New York sexual abuse trial postponed to September https://t.co/gEmJN5C53J https://t.co/V892RWZU4q 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.