Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain

Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain

Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain

Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain Google is working on ways to make sure that those who are "learning and working" amid the COVID-19 pandemic can stay in contact.

Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Users will see the video settings revert to default, though they can still switch back to the higher quality.

