Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 day ago Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain Google to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Help With Network Strain Google is working on ways to make sure that those who are "learning and working" amid the COVID-19 pandemic can stay in contact. Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Google spokesperson, to TechCrunch Users will see the video settings revert to default, though they can still switch back to the higher quality. 0

Tweets about this proyectos nolenac RT @MarshaCollier: Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks Google will reduce the quali… 1 hour ago Marsha Collier Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks Google will reduce the… https://t.co/aeaQrygvxD 2 hours ago ProFinda Google Plans to Reduce Nest Camera Quality to Ease Network Strain https://t.co/YEi7E0p1Ff 1 day ago Matthew Any interest in a class action lawsuits against Google? They have, through their Nest subsidiary, changed camera se… https://t.co/P7654S3oJJ 2 days ago  Giuseppe Alberti Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/74WYlLsPDo 2 days ago jamesyPUB Google to start reducing Nest camera quality to help ease the strain on broadband networks https://t.co/x85LFMBF59 2 days ago Thejesh GN ⏚ ತೇಜೇಶ್ ಜಿ.ಎನ್ If they can change this setting without consent remotely. What other settings they can change? https://t.co/MIoAgz7ONz 2 days ago TechShout Google Lowers Nest Camera Quality To Reduce Broadband Strain https://t.co/qPtuZm4XuH 3 days ago