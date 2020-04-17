Beyoncé Surprises Fans On Disney Special

According to CNN, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on Thursday's "Disney Family Singalong" on ABC.

The at-home special, in partnership with Feeding America, also included performances from stars like Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, and Christina Aguilera, singing from their living rooms and kitchens.

Although Beyonce's appearance was not announced prior to the show, she surprised fans by performing "When You Wish Upon a Star" from "Pinocchio.