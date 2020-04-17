Adorable black bear cub splashes around in tub

This is the adorable moment a black bear cub enjoyed splashing water in its personal tub.

Footage taken on April 13 by sanctuary keeper Khun Tai while the baby bear was having fun in a small pond in Pratubchang Wildlife Animal center in Ratchaburi, western Thailand.

In the video, the Asian black bear is seen happily paddling in the water tub and playing with its ball, which is adapted from a coconut, while the keepers are cleaning the enclosure.

The four-month-old cub named Kan-eng was separated from its mother because of the forest fire in Petchaboon last Februrary.

He has been staying at the animal center since then.

It was later taken to the center for the adoption together with the other honey bear cubs.

Khun Tai said the cubs are healthy both mentally and physically.

He said: "All of us are happy when we see all the animals here are happy, too.

When they are grown enough, we will release them back into the woods." The Asian black bear, also known as the Asiatic black bear is a medium-sized bear species native to Asia.

It is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), mostly because of deforestation and hunting for its body parts.