Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 7 Money Management Tips During the COVID-19 Pandemic

7 Money Management Tips During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published
7 Money Management Tips During the COVID-19 Pandemic

7 Money Management Tips During the COVID-19 Pandemic

7 Money Management Tips During the COVID-19 Pandemic Many Americans are currently facing financial hardship as the economy feels the effects of business closures and stay-at-home orders.

Here are seven money management tips to help you feel more confident and in control of your finances during the pandemic.

1.

If monthly student loan payments are too much of a strain on your budget right now, consider deferring payments until you feel able to afford it.

2.

In order to reduce waste and save money when grocery shopping, focus on purchasing shelf-stable foods and fresh foods that last long-term in the freezer.

3.

Instead of venturing out to purchase things, search your home for the medications, foods and entertainment items you unintentionally tucked away.

4.

Determine what monthly services and subscriptions you’d be okay unsubscribing from, as small bills tend to add up.

5.

Although it may be tempting and convenient to order food delivery, try to resist the appeal and instead focus on creating your own meals at home.

6.

Consider creating an emergency fund with the money you’re saving by staying at home.

7.

As appealing as online shopping may be, resist making unneeded online purchases.

Try focusing on essential items only.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FifthThird

Fifth Third Bank Amid today’s financial uncertainty, banks are one of the safest places for your money. See how to protect your heal… https://t.co/2aWjchbvtd 2 hours ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Money management expert reveals where cash could be found during lockdown https://t.co/VDgjCWZLVX https://t.co/Ml2sATUJg8 3 hours ago

PFNewsUK

PersonalFinanceNews Coronavirus: Money management expert reveals where cash could be found during lockdown https://t.co/pOAiQH2vXC 3 hours ago

CapitecBankSA

Capitec We asked personal finance bloggers Nicolette Mashile and Maya Fisher-French about investing during the time of Covi… https://t.co/OfXzaKUVF8 10 hours ago

FlaglerFinAid

Flagler FinAid Looking for some tips on money management during COVID-19? Check out this webinar tomorrow at 3 P.M. EST by AccessL… https://t.co/sJDJSHaVZF 23 hours ago

LissaRCurtis

Melissa Curtis RT @ACCMoney512: Thursday, April 16 at 2 p.m. Join Karen Serna, AFC®, director of Austin Community College’s Student Money Management Off… 1 day ago

PCMeganS

Megan Sabo RT @partner_centric: In our new interview series, we talk to money experts to get their thoughts around #finance management during #Covid-1… 2 days ago

partner_centric

PartnerCentric In our new interview series, we talk to money experts to get their thoughts around #finance management during… https://t.co/bri4xETQxD 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.