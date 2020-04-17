7 Money Management Tips
During the COVID-19 Pandemic Many Americans are currently facing
financial hardship as the economy feels the
effects of business closures and stay-at-home orders.
Here are seven money management tips to
help you feel more confident and in control
of your finances during the pandemic.
1.
If monthly student loan payments
are too much of a strain on your budget
right now, consider deferring payments
until you feel able to afford it.
2.
In order to reduce waste and save money when
grocery shopping, focus on purchasing shelf-stable foods
and fresh foods that last long-term in the freezer.
3.
Instead of venturing out to purchase things, search
your home for the medications, foods and entertainment
items you unintentionally tucked away.
4.
Determine what monthly services
and subscriptions you’d be okay unsubscribing
from, as small bills tend to add up.
5.
Although it may be tempting and convenient to
order food delivery, try to resist the appeal and instead
focus on creating your own meals at home.
6.
Consider creating an emergency fund with
the money you’re saving by staying at home.
7.
As appealing as online
shopping may be, resist making
unneeded online purchases.
Try
focusing on essential items only.