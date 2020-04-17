Daily Dividend Report: COST,TGP,AON,BK,CE

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from 65 to 70 cents per share, or $2.80 on an annualized basis.

The dividend is payable May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020.

Teekay, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners, has declared a cash distribution of $0.25 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing a 32 percent increase over the previous quarter's distribution.

This corresponds to $1.00 per common unit on an annualized basis.

The cash distribution is payable on May 15, 2020 to all common unitholders of record on May 1, 2020.

AON, the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

The dividend is payable May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2020.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock.

A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on May 11, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2020.

Celanese, a global chemical and specialty materials company, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stock, payable May 7, 2020.

The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of April 27, 2020.