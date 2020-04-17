S&P 500 Movers: ATVI, CFG

Global  

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:27s
In early trading on Friday, shares of Citizens Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.1%.

Year to date, Citizens Financial Group has lost about 53.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Activision Blizzard, trading down 3.1%.

Activision Blizzard is showing a gain of 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citrix Systems, trading down 3.1%, and PVH trading up 10.8% on the day.




