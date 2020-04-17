Global  

Covid-19: Over 900 US soldiers infected, Army chief says training won't stop

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Almost a thousand soldiers in US military infected with Coronavirus.

US Army chief said that soldiers would continue to train in 'safe environment'.

Gen James McConville said that the army needs to be ready to go to war.

General James McConville, Chief of Staff of US Army, said, “As this morning, we've had 992 soldiers from all three components test positive for the COVID 19 virus.

And as this morning, we have 14 out of our 15 Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces employed.” Watch the video for more.

