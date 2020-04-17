15 Million Meals to Be Donated by Subway in Partnership With Feeding America! Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:59s - Published 58 seconds ago 15 Million Meals to Be Donated by Subway in Partnership With Feeding America! Subway is uniting with Feeding America to help people in the U.S. by giving out as much as 15 million meals. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

