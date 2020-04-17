Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus

Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus

Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus

Sam Smith is convinced they "definitely had" coronavrius although they haven't been tested, but have said they are now feeling much better.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

anaiduza

Diana Dumitru RT @TheSun: Sam Smith says they 'definitely' had coronavirus weeks before quarantine 'meltdown' https://t.co/x3CLAgsidW https://t.co/MxKwku… 9 minutes ago

TheSun

The Sun Sam Smith says they 'definitely' had coronavirus weeks before quarantine 'meltdown' https://t.co/x3CLAgsidW https://t.co/MxKwkultsl 24 minutes ago

HollywoodBlvd1

😷 #CoronaVirusUpdates : ⚠️ #SamSmith is 'definitely' convinced he & his sister had #coronavirus but is now recovering. #IMREADY… https://t.co/HucMCVacE0 1 hour ago

RobBanksOnAir

Rob Banks Sam Smith Says 'I Think I Definitely Had' Coronavirus, Although They Never Got Tested https://t.co/j2lzxdfXwR #SamSmith 2 hours ago

darioxotwod

Lalo Salamanca There’s people hating on Jorja fucking Smith. This world definitely deserves coronavirus https://t.co/jLIZCWkRIc 2 hours ago

qnews_media

QNews Sam Smith says they 'definitely' contracted coronavirus https://t.co/xa6P483V5V #samsmith #lgbt #covid19 https://t.co/JsI1DUQrGb 10 hours ago

familyfirstnz

Family First NZ Fortunately the state owned broadcaster doesn’t teach our kids English “Sam Smith says they "definitely had" coron… https://t.co/ctEZ2ik9o3 10 hours ago

TinyTiernan

Margaret Soteriou RT @1NewsNZ: Singer Sam Smith 'definitely' had coronavirus https://t.co/frrSYUMNE3 https://t.co/2BRXoUFaLl 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.