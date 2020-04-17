US man continues to mow lawn after surprise spring snowfall hits Nebraska Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 days ago US man continues to mow lawn after surprise spring snowfall hits Nebraska A Nebraska resident continued to mow his snow-covered lawn after surprisingly large snowstorms struck the state on April 16. 0

Skip DeBusk jokingly marches up and down his garden with a lawnmower as if it was a normal spring day.





