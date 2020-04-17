Dr. Phil’s Wild Fox News Appearance Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:24s - Published now The TV personality claimed shutdowns are deadlier than COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Claude T Dr. Phil finally showing true colors. “It’s not just that it’s psychological, their bodies actually start breaking… https://t.co/Nk7V73GCnU 2 minutes ago Colleen LR Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/cWHfZKAG34 4 minutes ago Diane Whipple Sexton Dr. Phil claims shutdowns deadlier than coronavirus https://t.co/znFiBYOKig . The real people behind this shut… https://t.co/upxLa9zwj0 6 minutes ago ducke Dr. Phil claims shutdowns deadlier than coronavirus https://t.co/BUo2lLRJtw Buffoonery at its best 9 minutes ago NORTHERN LIGHTS RT @YellowRose250: Infectious Disease Hobbyist Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Appearance on Fox News https://t.co/hB3JPtRmWk via @… 9 minutes ago alex RT @MSN: Dr. Phil Claims Shutdowns Deadlier Than Coronavirus In Wild Fox News Appearance https://t.co/giCOxMNL2T 13 minutes ago geert dulieu RT @davelikesfish: Phuck Fil: Dr. Phil claims shutdowns deadlier than coronavirus https://t.co/RkH7PmzflM 13 minutes ago George T Gregory Dr. Phil claims shutdowns deadlier than coronavirus https://t.co/LMGqNV1lJw just what we need self absorbed Dr Phil… https://t.co/HkqO2ML4U4 14 minutes ago