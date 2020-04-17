Airline in China removes seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic

An airline in eastern China removed seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, shot in the city of Jinan in Shandong Province on April 16, employees from Shandong Airlines emptied the cabin of a passenger plane by moving all the seats out.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, passenger flights have been suspended but the demand for freight transportation increased.

So Shandong Airlines decided to transformed three passenger planes into cargo planes.

