Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Airline in China removes seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic

Airline in China removes seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Airline in China removes seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic

Airline in China removes seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic

An airline in eastern China removed seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Airline in China removes seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic

An airline in eastern China removed seats from passenger planes to transform them into cargo planes during coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, shot in the city of Jinan in Shandong Province on April 16, employees from Shandong Airlines emptied the cabin of a passenger plane by moving all the seats out.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, passenger flights have been suspended but the demand for freight transportation increased.

So Shandong Airlines decided to transformed three passenger planes into cargo planes.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.