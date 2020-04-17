Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Denver Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Broncos' star linebacker confirmed the news to 9NEWS in Denver on Thursday.

Von Miller, via 9NEWS Von Miller, via 9NEWS Miller said his assistant convinced him to get tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Von Miller, via 9NEWS Von Miller, via 9NEWS Miller posted an Instagram story later on Thursday, thanking people for their support.

Von Miller, via Instagram

